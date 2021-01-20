Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.30% of OraSure Technologies worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,299,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OSUR stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $979.87 million, a P/E ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

