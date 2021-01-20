Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $47.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40.

