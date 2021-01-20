Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

NYSE TNET opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $85.08.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $2,178,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,604.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $29,763.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,039.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,655 shares of company stock worth $12,668,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.