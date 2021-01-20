Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 393,648 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 1.3% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.25% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $71,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $76,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.