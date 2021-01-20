Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 8,502 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after acquiring an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

NYSE NEE opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

