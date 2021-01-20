Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 2,337 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $236.11 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.