Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 1,695 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FINX opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $47.52.

