Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 5,237 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.20, for a total transaction of $2,237,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,499 shares of company stock worth $37,478,592. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $216.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.39.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

