Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 1,704 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.6% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 43,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,043,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

NYSE:TMO opened at $507.38 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $477.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.