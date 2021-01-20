Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 940 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

