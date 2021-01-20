Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.67.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $170.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.79. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $279.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.