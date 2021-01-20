Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 64.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,881,000 after buying an additional 149,189 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 960.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,399,000 after buying an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 104.9% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Shopify by 109.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,617,000 after buying an additional 96,203 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $1,173.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.76, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,285.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,140.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,034.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, 140166 began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

