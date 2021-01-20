Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 10,946 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $46.54 and a one year high of $50.49.

