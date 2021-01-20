Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 46,876 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,876 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. 16,378,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,461,098. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $66.46.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.