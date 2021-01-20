Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 243 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,327,000 after purchasing an additional 306,226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,622,000 after purchasing an additional 194,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.09.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

