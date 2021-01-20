Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,726,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 266,434 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,339 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

