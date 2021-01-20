Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.31. 4,452,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,310. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

