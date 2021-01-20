Mincon Group plc (MCON.L) (LON:MCON) Trading Down 3.5%

Mincon Group plc (MCON.L) (LON:MCON) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27). Approximately 2,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.79 million and a PE ratio of 15.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.90.

About Mincon Group plc (MCON.L) (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

