Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $59.48.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 747.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.