Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives $45.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TIGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,542,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,826.1% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,783 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $38.46 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

