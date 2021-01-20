Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Shares Gap Up to $3.68

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $4.38. Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 974,274 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 30.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$370.49 million and a PE ratio of -94.68.

In related news, Director Graham Harris sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,163,776. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,790 and have sold 256,300 shares valued at $753,450.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

