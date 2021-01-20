Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Director Graham Harris Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Director Graham Harris sold 13,500 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$58,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 968,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,163,776.

Graham Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Graham Harris sold 16,300 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$61,940.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Graham Harris sold 1,800 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$6,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Graham Harris sold 24,700 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Graham Harris sold 100,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total transaction of C$302,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Graham Harris sold 100,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$256,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Graham Harris acquired 15,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$23,550.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Graham Harris acquired 15,200 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$23,560.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Graham Harris acquired 9,800 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,680.00.

Shares of CVE:ML opened at C$4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$370.49 million and a PE ratio of -94.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.83. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 30.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

