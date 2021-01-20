Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.00

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $5.76. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 155,067 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mid-Con Energy Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Mid-Con Energy Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2019, its total estimated proved reserves were 25.6 million barrel of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

