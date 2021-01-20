Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Shares Up 10%

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.74. 155,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 205,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 37.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mid-Con Energy Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Mid-Con Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2019, its total estimated proved reserves were 25.6 million barrel of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

