Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 105.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,853,000 after acquiring an additional 176,578 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,312,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $674,157,000 after acquiring an additional 699,981 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.2% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 113,615 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.56 and a 200-day moving average of $212.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

