Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the software giant will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Shares of MSFT opened at $216.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

