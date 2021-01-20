MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGO) Trading Down 0.4%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGO)’s share price was down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 421% from the average daily volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 2X Leveraged ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 2X Leveraged ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.