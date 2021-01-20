Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,132 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $85.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

