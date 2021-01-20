Metronome (MET) Price Tops $2.04

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00005844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $28,467.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00046019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00119868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00073105 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00257739 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064315 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,707,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,373,862 tokens. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

