Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.6 days.
Shares of MTTWF stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Metro has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.
Metro Company Profile
Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.