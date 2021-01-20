Metacoin Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metacoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $129.32 million and $54,560.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00538918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00042431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.02 or 0.03894558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00015888 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

