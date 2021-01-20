Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $624,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $60.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.