Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,648 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,869,647,000 after buying an additional 642,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 311.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

