Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $92.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,064. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

