Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.61.

PYPL stock opened at $247.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

