Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $990,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,178. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,548.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

