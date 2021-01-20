Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $122.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.96. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

