Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $866,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 872.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average of $158.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

