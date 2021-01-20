Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $3,859,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 483,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 137,393 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $2,254,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $1,853,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 425.6% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. 365,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,663. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

