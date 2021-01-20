Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.73. 982,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $209.17.

