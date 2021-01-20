Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 216,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 34,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

