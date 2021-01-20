Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,451,000 after purchasing an additional 605,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,335,000 after acquiring an additional 285,167 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,779,000 after acquiring an additional 828,156 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 989,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,557,000 after acquiring an additional 98,163 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,045,000.

SHV stock opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

