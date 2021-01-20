Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 51,243 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 218,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,415. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

