Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

MBWM stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $461.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MBWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

