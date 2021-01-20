Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Raised by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

