Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

MDT stock opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

