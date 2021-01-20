Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

NYSE MDT opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

