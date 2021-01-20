Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $119.03. 72,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.