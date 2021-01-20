Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 90,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

MDT traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.17. 90,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

