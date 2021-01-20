Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $49.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Medallia traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 54933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDLA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $5,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,292,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,816,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 509,256 shares of company stock valued at $16,044,647.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Medallia by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Medallia by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

